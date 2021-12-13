Oppenheimer Boosts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $95.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

