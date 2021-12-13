Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.83

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 12916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

