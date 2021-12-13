Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

