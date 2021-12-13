Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

