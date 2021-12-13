Old West Investment Management LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of IPI stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $567.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IPI shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.