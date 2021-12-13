Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Old West Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for about 4.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $37.85 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

