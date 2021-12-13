Old West Investment Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Fulgent Genetics makes up about 1.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $83.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

