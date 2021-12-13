OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,199 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,057,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,418,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 168,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

