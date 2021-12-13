OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 11,066 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

