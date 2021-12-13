OLD National Bancorp IN Has $795,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $371.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $366.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

