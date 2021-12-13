OLD National Bancorp IN Has $552,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

NLY opened at $8.38 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

