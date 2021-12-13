OLD National Bancorp IN Has $464,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $134.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

