Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228,443.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $228,443.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

