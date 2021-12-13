Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 23,050 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.42 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Several research firms have commented on RWAY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

