Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.95.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 163,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.