NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s 10th Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $301.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.