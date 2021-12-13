Nuvera Communications (NUVR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS: NUVR) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nuvera Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications Competitors 909 2832 2718 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Nuvera Communications’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvera Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million $9.84 million 9.26 Nuvera Communications Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -4.01

Nuvera Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 42.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Nuvera Communications Competitors -119.39% -35.32% 0.79%

Summary

Nuvera Communications rivals beat Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.