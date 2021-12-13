Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Raymond James upped their target price on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

