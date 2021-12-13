Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BXMX stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.16.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.