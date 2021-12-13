Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

