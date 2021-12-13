Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE NSL opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

