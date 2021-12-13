Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
