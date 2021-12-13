Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

