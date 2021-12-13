Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.43 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

