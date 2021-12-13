Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
