Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.