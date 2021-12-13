Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

