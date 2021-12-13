Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$89.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.47. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$59.45 and a 52 week high of C$91.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

