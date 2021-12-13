NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Volume of $213.30 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $526.08 million and $213.30 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006890 BTC.

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,361,841,251 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

