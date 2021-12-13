Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840,000.00 and the lowest is $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,674. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

