North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $432.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

