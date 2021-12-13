Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 147,462 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NYSE NAT opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.