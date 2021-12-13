Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKRKY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NKRKY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

