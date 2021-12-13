NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMIH stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

