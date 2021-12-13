Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX opened at $14.48 on Monday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

