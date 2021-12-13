NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,199 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.