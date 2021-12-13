Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) vs. Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Critical Analysis

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Paint and Persimmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Persimmon 1 3 5 0 2.44

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59% Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Paint and Persimmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.51 $419.70 million $0.30 35.99 Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.79 $819.71 million N/A N/A

Persimmon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Paint.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Persimmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Persimmon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

