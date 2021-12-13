Nicholas Vetch Sells 175,000 Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.15), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,875,480.71).

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,673 ($22.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.96. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,714 ($22.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.55) to GBX 1,720 ($22.81) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

