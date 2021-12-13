NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.08.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $303.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.34. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

