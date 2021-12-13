Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 143435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

