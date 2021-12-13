NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NEE stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

