NewMarket Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $330.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewMarket stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.