Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.70. 175,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,208,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.