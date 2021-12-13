Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,842,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,577,250 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.00. 17,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,667. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

