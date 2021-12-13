Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 834.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.62. 10,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

