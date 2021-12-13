Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.63. 22,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

