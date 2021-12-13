Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,881 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

