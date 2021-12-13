Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 220,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,937,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.