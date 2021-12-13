New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,636 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

