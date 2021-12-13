New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,199 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $403.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

