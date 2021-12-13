New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,078 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,646,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

