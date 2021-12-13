New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 423 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.51 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

