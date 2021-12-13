New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

